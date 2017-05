Dealer slips out, then put back into holding

A suspected drug trafficker got plenty of exercise despite his short time as a fugitive after he escaped from prison and was caught two hours later by police in Mondulkiri province’s capital yesterday.

Bolting for the door while guards were removing inmates from their cells, the man was chased for two hours by local authorities who were called to help.

After his flight for freedom was cut short, the pusher was arrested yet again and brought back to his cell.

KOH SANTEPHEAP