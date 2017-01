Debating duo’s reasons win no favour from cops

A duo of drunk dunces apparently hoped two wrongs would make a right when they were apprehended for drunk driving and meth possession in the capital on Wednesday.

The impaired pair tried to explain to incredulous police that they had only taken the meth in an attempt to counteract the effects of the alcohol.

They believed the buzz from the drug would make them better drivers, but the cops didn’t buy the excuse and hauled them to the station for further legal action.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY