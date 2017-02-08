Deceitful friend ditches pal like a piece of trash

A man in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district may be looking for new drinking buddies after his motorbike went missing on Monday night.

Five men were drinking at a rental room before taking the party to a nightclub.

Too drunk to drive, the motorbike owner asked one of his pals to give him a ride. In the morning, the man woke up on a pile of rubbish, his motorbike gone.

He filed a complaint with police, who say the helpful friend denied taking the moto, insisting he left it at his friend’s house after taking him home.

NOKORWAT