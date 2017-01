A delinquent daughter leads cops to drug lair

A fed-up farmer visited police in Kandal province’s Kien Svay district to report her own daughter for drug use on Monday.

Police, acting on her tip-off, got a bonus to boot. A search of a house in the village turned up not only her daughter, but also six other youths who were hiding there to use drugs.

Police also confiscated drugs, paraphernalia, a sword and a knife in the serendipitous raid.

NATIONAL POLICE