Deliveryman forgets first part of job title

A beer deliveryman seemed to forget his job title when he decided to sell 100 cases of Leo Beer instead of delivering them in Siem Reap province.

The man, who seems to have a taste for cheap lagers, was supposed to hand over the beers to two stores in August but instead sold them to other vendors.

It was only earlier this month that his boss realised the theft and filed a complaint with the police. During questioning by police, the suspect spilled the beans, and will now await his trial date.

