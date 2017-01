Descendant inherits deceased dad’s debt

Nothing is certain but death and debts, that’s what one son-in-law in Phnom Penh discovered on Wednesday.

After getting drunk together at a wedding, one man claimed that the other’s dead father-in-law still owed him $400, and to save face, the son was responsible for repayment.

An argument ensued and both men filed a complaint with commune authorities.

Police ended the row by having both men sign a contract that said the son-in-law would repay the debt.

Nokorwat