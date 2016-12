The devil wears saffron as ‘monks’ pocket funds

A despicable monk nurtured three dastardly “disciples” who disguised themselves as monks to collect donations in Battambang province every morning.

Astute policemen had for three consecutive days tailed the quartet, who quite literally had their (saffron) cover blown on Sunday when they were discovered in a rental room.

According to the erring monk, the shams would head to somewhere secluded to dress up as monks before going door to door to garner donations.

ANN