Devout husband dotes on wife, defeats thief

A man on a mission to aid his ailing wife found himself scrambling to save his motorbike from a crook on Saturday in Phnom Penh.

The helpful husband had driven his wife to the doctor’s office, but while he was waiting witnessed a devious delinquent trying to unlock his motorbike.

Shouting for help, the would-be victim was rescued by patrolling police who pinched the pilferer and are preparing to send him to municipal court.

NOKORWAT