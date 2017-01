Dinner crashers’ plan comes crashing down

Two muggers crushed their hopes for a new phone when they crashed their motorbike into a car on Sunday night.

Moments earlier, they ruined a Chinese couple’s dinner plans, snatching a phone while the helplessly lost couple tried to use it to navigate.

Brave bystanders took action, and chased the moto-mounted men straight into a parked car.

One felon fled on foot while the other faced a public beatdown and police custody.

