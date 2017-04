Dip’s loose lips let slip moto rip, earn jail trip

A bragging burglar is a busted burglar as one garment worker discovered when she spilled the beans about a motorbike she stole and was arrested on Tuesday in Kampot province’s Kampong Trach district.

Noticing an unlocked set of wheels in front of the factory last week, the woman stole it and pawned it for $400.

But being unable to keep a secret proved to be her downfall, and police tracked her down and sent her to the station for further action.

ann