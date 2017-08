Disloyal dealers turn on pair of Kandal cohorts

Three Kandal province drug dealers had no secrets that were off-limits to police after they were caught late on Saturday and gave up all their information.

Making the rounds in Samrong Thom commune, cops came across the three. A search turned up 18 packs of drugs, a scale, lighters, phones and two motorbikes.

After they mentioned the names of two others also involved in the trafficking, all five were rounded up and hauled downtown for charges. National Police.

National Police