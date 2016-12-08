Search form

Dispossessed dreamer goes full circle in arrest

Dispossessed dreamer goes full circle in arrest

A capital man was hoping he was still dreaming when he woke up to find his motorbike gone from his Sen Sok rental room on Tuesday. The front door to his domicile was wide open, and with the vehicle nowhere in sight, the burgled boarder decided to ramble aimlessly in search of it. In another dreamlike development, the dispossessed driver stumbled on the moto snatcher looking for a spot to sell his stolen goods. Instead, the victim got vengeance when he apprehended the thief and brought him to police. NOKORWAT

