Distracted driver drives straight into storefront

A money-transfer shop got a dangerously large deposit – a car – when a capital man in Sen Sok district smashed into it early yesterday.

Searching the interior of the car for his ringing phone, the man veered his ride straight into the store, destroying much of its facade.

Instead of arresting the distracted driver, intervening police waited for his compensation payment to clear then let him go free.

Koh Santepheap