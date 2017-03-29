Distressed damsel’s cry for help thwarts thieves

A pair of thieves apparently picked the wrong place and the wrong time for a quick purse snatching when a woman’s cries for help drew the immediate intervention of patrolling police on Monday in the capital’s Russey Keo district.

After two men drove close to her moto and snatched her purse, the victim put her prodigious pipes to use, and called for help.

Miraculously, nearby officers heard the cries and swooped in to arrest one of the perps, unfortunately losing his accomplice, who fled on foot.

The thief’s moto was impounded and the woman’s bag was returned.

POST NEWS