Ditching their ride, bag snatchers elude cops

A pair of bag snatchers ended up swapping their scooter for a stolen satchel in the capital’s Daun Penh district on Monday.

Cops say two foreigners were walking on the road when the suspects swerved close and came away with a bag.

Luckily, officers were near at hand and gave chase, but at the end of the road the culprits ditched their ride and fled successfully on foot.

Police looked around for two more hours but the abandoned moped was the only clue they found.

Koh Santepheap