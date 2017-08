DJ, cops tell dancers to ‘put your hands up’

It wasn’t a cheesy tune, but rather a brawl and the arrival of authorities that managed to clear a dance floor on Monday in Kampong Cham province’s capital city.

Police say 10 suspects were a part of the fracas that started in the club after everyone had gotten sloshed and started throwing shade.

Only one suspect was identified because everyone shimmied away as soon as the boys in blue pulled up.

Rasmei Kampuchea