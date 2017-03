Dodging pothole ends up in crash, injuries

Avoiding a pothole led a man head-on into danger when he crashed into another driver on Sunday in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district.

Dodging a divot in the road, the man veered too far and collided with another rider going in the opposite direction.

Both were seriously injured and were sent to the hospital while their motorbikes were taken to the police station.

KOH SANTEPHEAP