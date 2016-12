Dodgy duo ditch damsel, leaving her in distress

A quick snatch-and-run became more of a crash-and-ride in the capital’s Phsar Doeum Thkov commune on Wednesday.

Two moto-riding muggers had ridden alongside a woman and attempted to snatch her bag.

While they failed to grab the purse, they succeeding in causing her to topple from her bike, which one of the opportunistic duo swiftly picked up and sped away on, leaving the poor lady behind.

The police are now looking for the suspects.

Nokorwat