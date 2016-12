The dog-eat-dog world lands duo in detention

Two construction workers found themselves securely in the doghouse with Choam Chao commune’s top dog on Friday.

The suspects told police they got caught up in a canine turf war, killing the commune chief’s three dogs after they terrorised their own pup.

The men were understandably shocked when they learned the identity of the owner of their victims, pleading with police that they never would have committed the crime they had known.

KOH SANTEPHEAP