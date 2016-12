Door slammed in the face of budding burglar

An ill-fated burglar will find himself in police custody for a whole lot longer than the time he spent in the house he had intended to rob.

The 28-year-old had just unlocked and entered the rental house in the capital’s Dangkor commune on Saturday when the house owner arrived home, thwarting the nonplussed ne’er-do-well’s maiden burglary attempt.

She promptly called the police, who are now questioning the luckless looter.

NOKORWAT