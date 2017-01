Double-dipping thief detained by police

One phone wasn’t enough for a greedy thief on Sunday, who got a hold of a pair of iPhones and a bicycle in a guesthouse in Siem Reap.

The ill-fated thief was able to sell one of the two before police descended on his location, apprehending him and recovering the rest of the goods.

The thief is now back in a familiar environment, having been behind bars three times before.

The motodop who bought the stolen iPhone was luckier than his vendor, vanishing on his vehicle.

DAP