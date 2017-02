Dozing driver receives rude road awakening

A man's dreams ended in injury when his car overturned in Battambang’s Phnom Prek district while he was asleep at the wheel on Sunday.

The dozing driver told police he may have been driving too fast when his vehicle strayed off the road and flipped.

Authorities impounded the car at the station and the man is awaiting further legal action in hospital.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY