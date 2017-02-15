Search form

Drawn weapon cuts short a battle of wits

Bridges were burned – not built – after police arrested a 28-year-old construction worker for sending his friend to the emergency room in Kandal province’s Vihear Luong commune on Sunday.

The two chums were drinking together when they got into an argument that even intervening relatives couldn’t quiet.

The suspect then pulled a knife and slashed his pal on the head, inflicting a couple of minor injuries.

Police were called to settle the argument by arresting the knife-wielding debater.

