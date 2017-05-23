Dream almost broken when Honda stolen

A Sihanoukville student was briefly separated from a cherished possession his Honda motorbike on Sunday when a trio of thugs swiped it from under his nose.

When the pupil noticed a tricksy trio making off with his beloved bike, he called out for help in chasing it down.

Local authorities tracked down two of the ne’er-do-wells, had them sent to court, and are on the lookout for clues in apprehending their pal.

The set of wheels was reunited with its rightful owner.

Koh Santepheap

Soth Koemsoeun