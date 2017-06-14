Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Drink-knifing incident leaves labourer baffled

Drink-knifing incident leaves labourer baffled

Despite the flowing beers, it was an outpouring of anger that caused a workplace injury on Monday at a cement storage facility in Meanchey district.

Cracking open some cold ones with the boys, a 38-year-old labourer noticed a truck pulling in and got up to direct it.

Outraged for an unknown reason, a fellow worker suddenly struck him in the arm with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Bloodied and bewildered, the victim was hauled to the hospital before filing a complaint to the cops.

Koh Santepheap

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Mouly on war, corruption, and working with Son Sann

Ieng Mouly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking

Spinning the poll results

Already looking ahead to 2018, Prime Minister Hun Sen has told his Cambodian People’s Party that had Sunday’s commune elections been a national ele