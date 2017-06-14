Drink-knifing incident leaves labourer baffled

Despite the flowing beers, it was an outpouring of anger that caused a workplace injury on Monday at a cement storage facility in Meanchey district.

Cracking open some cold ones with the boys, a 38-year-old labourer noticed a truck pulling in and got up to direct it.

Outraged for an unknown reason, a fellow worker suddenly struck him in the arm with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Bloodied and bewildered, the victim was hauled to the hospital before filing a complaint to the cops.

Koh Santepheap