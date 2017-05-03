Drinking alone a danger, in more ways than one

One man was left regretting his lack of drinking buddies after he was beaten by two suspects early yesterday in the capital’s Daun Penh district.

Indulging alone in an empty stall near the market, the man was called out for his vice by two men walking by.

After an insult was lobbed back, the passersby hit out at the drinker with a stick and knife, cutting his shoulder before fleeing.

The wobbly wino then went to the police station and filed a complaint against the suspects, who remain at large.

Koh Santepheap