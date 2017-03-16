Search form

Drinking pal takes off with tipsy man’s moto

A 21-year-old man learned that not everyone you share a drink with is trustworthy after a fellow wedding guest made off with his moto in Kampong Cham’s Soukong commune.

The suspect pocketed the victim’s key from the table they shared during the festivities before slipping out and stealing the bike.

Police were alerted of the theft and surrounded the area before finding the 19-year-old on the heisted set of wheels. The bike was returned to its owner and the suspect sent to court.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

