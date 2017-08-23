Search form

Drinking soldiers, police nearly come to blows

Brothers in arms apparently didn’t think too highly of each other in Takeo province on Monday when a group of soldiers nearly came to blows with a group of police officers.

Both factions were drinking at a beer garden when something sparked a shouting match, causing anxiety among the other patrons.

A third clique of on-duty, sober officers showed up and brought everyone down to headquarters to chill and sign a contract promising not to attack their allies again.

Witnesses were left hoping the country’s servicemen could channel their energy into patriotic duty instead of onto their comrades in the future.

