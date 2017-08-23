Drinking soldiers, police nearly come to blows

Brothers in arms apparently didn’t think too highly of each other in Takeo province on Monday when a group of soldiers nearly came to blows with a group of police officers.

Both factions were drinking at a beer garden when something sparked a shouting match, causing anxiety among the other patrons.

A third clique of on-duty, sober officers showed up and brought everyone down to headquarters to chill and sign a contract promising not to attack their allies again.

Witnesses were left hoping the country’s servicemen could channel their energy into patriotic duty instead of onto their comrades in the future.

Kampuchea Thmey