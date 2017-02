Drive-by sword revenge plot ends behind bars

Do not run with scissors and don’t drive with a sword are lessons that went unlearned by two men arrested by Siem Reap police after they cut a man’s head on Tuesday evening.

The victim received a serious head injury after the suspects tailed him on a motorbike and swung at him, claiming revenge as the motive.

Failing to escape, the two wannabe samurais were caught and sent to the station for further legal action.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY