Driver, co-workers avoid an electrifying situation

A truck driver and his colleagues narrowly avoided a jolting before bolting from the scene when their truck crashed into an electric pole on Friday in the capital’s Sen Sok district.

Driving a tad too quickly, the driver tried making a turn but ended up slamming straight into the utility pole in front of a grocery store before fleeing the scene with his co-workers.

Officers came to the scene and impounded the vehicle for legal action.

Nokorwat