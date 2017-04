Driver pays big for coffee after crashing into cart

A coffee vendor’s cart got an unexpected jolt when a speeding car crashed into it along with two parked cars on Tuesday in the capital’s Chamkarmon district.

Police say three people were injured after the driver lost control and veered into the vehicles on the side of the road before hitting the drink stand.

After authorities intervened, the driver agreed to pay compensation to end the case.

NOKORWAT