Driver puts his foot down to stop snatchers

A valiant vigilante made a trio of citizen’s arrests after a purse snatching in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district on Tuesday.

The brave bystander witnessed the motorbike-mounted thieves pinch another passenger’s purse and try to speed off with the loot.

Our hero, however, drove his car straight into the bandit-bearing motorbike, knocking them to the ground.

Police then arrived at the scene, arresting the lot of them and returning the purse to its rightful owner.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY