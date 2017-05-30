Driver sheds no light on street, missing phones

The case of the disappearing phones went unsolved in Tuol Kork district, Phnom Penh, yesterday after a driver neglected his headlights and pegged a motorist who was carrying two cellphones.

Driving in darkness, the car hit a motorbike, causing the rider to tumble. After bystanders helped him up he realised both pockets were empty, so he demanded the driver compensate him for the crash and the missing mobiles. When the driver refused, police came to haul off both vehicles and pursue further action.

nokorwat