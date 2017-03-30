Driver summons posse after theft of motorbike

Looking out for colleagues must be rule number one for tuk-tuk drivers and motodops, as 30 came to a restaurant demanding compensation for a scooter stolen on Tuesday in the capital’s Phnom Penh Thmey commune.

Police say seven drivers were at the establishment drinking until 2am, when they noticed the missing moto. The owner denied their request for payment saying the bike had no parking ticket, and therefore was not his problem.

Undeterred, the drivers returned with quadrupled numbers and police were called in to help find a compromise.

Koh Santepheap