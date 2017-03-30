Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Driver summons posse after theft of motorbike

Driver summons posse after theft of motorbike

Looking out for colleagues must be rule number one for tuk-tuk drivers and motodops, as 30 came to a restaurant demanding compensation for a scooter stolen on Tuesday in the capital’s Phnom Penh Thmey commune.

Police say seven drivers were at the establishment drinking until 2am, when they noticed the missing moto. The owner denied their request for payment saying the bike had no parking ticket, and therefore was not his problem.

Undeterred, the drivers returned with quadrupled numbers and police were called in to help find a compromise.

Koh Santepheap

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.

ACLEDA President In Channy on the key to the bank’s success

Post Khmer Editor-in-Chief Kay Kimsong sat down with Dr In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc, to explore the main principle guiding Cambodia’s biggest bank.

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.