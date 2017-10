Driver takes a turn for the worse in Sihanoukville

A trio of expats may be looking at Preah Sihanouk province’s roads with a more cautious eye after they flipped their SUV in Prey Nop district on Monday.

Police say the three Chinese men were flooring it when they came to a curve and their ride overturned, injuring all three.

Authorities showed up shortly to see the motorists off to the hospital while their crumpled heap was impounded until the case is resolved.

ANN