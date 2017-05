Driver’s blunder leads to thousand-potato pileup

A suspect responsible for a pile of spilled spuds is still at large after he crashed his tractor into a truck hauling potatoes and caused it to overturn in Baray district, Kampong Thom province, on Wednesday.

Cops say the tractor driver was trying to pass without enough space when it veered into the lorry, fortunately causing no injury, but sending the tubers tumbling.

The suspect fled, so police impounded his machine but left the tipped truck to collect its cargo.

nokorwat