Drivers reach the pointy end of tuk-tuk rivalry

Competition between tuk-tuk drivers took a violent turn when one pulled a sword on his rival in front of a bus station in Phnom Penh’s Srah Chak commune on Friday.

Locals say the two often butted heads over getting customers coming off the bus, but this time one grabbed a blade hidden under his tuk tuk and sliced his opponent’s hand.

When authorities arrived, the slasher was arrested and his cleaved colleague was taken to hospital.

RASMEI KAMPUCHEA