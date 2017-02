Drowsy chicken thief fails to fly the coop

Why did the chickens cross the road? Because they were stolen - or at least such proved the case in Kandal province on Friday.

A local man, who is a known thief, was spotted carrying the chickens away from their roost when the owner saw him and shouted for help.

The man dropped the birds and fled home, where he nodded off to sleep.

Having recognised the poultry pincher, however, the victim filed a complaint and police arrested the recidivist in short order.

