Drug addict cries wolf, finds himself arrested

A drug addict’s money-making scheme backfired in Toek Thla commune, Phnom Penh, and led to his quick arrest on Tuesday.

Reporting to police with his wife last week, the user claimed she was raped by their landlord and demanded $2,000 compensation.

Cops called the super, who said the story was fabricated, and an investigation revealed the man had allegedly made his wife give the false accusation.

Police arrested the husband, and after a positive drug test, he admitted to abusing substances for three years.

Kampuchea Thmey

