Drug-addled duo sell out their dodgy dealer

The drug-dealing activities of three men were foiled by perceptive police in Takeo’s Boeung Tranh Kang Choeung commune on Saturday.

Two of the men were spotted behaving furtively at night and were stopped by police, who, sure enough, discovered drugs in their possession.

When asked about the narcotics’ origins, the duo implicated another man who had supposedly sold them the drugs. The trio is now awaiting trial.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY