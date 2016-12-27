Drug-delivering taxi destined for dealers

Three not-so-wise men were arrested in Stung Treng province on Sunday as they awaited a sleigh from Phnom Penh to bring them gifts of drugs.

The trio were stopped by police after a tip-off, and quickly spilled the beans on the illicit deal they were making with people from the capital.

The cops then stationed themselves along the street and surrounded the taxi when it arrived, confiscating 60 grams of ice.

A raid at the suspects’ home also led to the seizure of three motorbikes and five phones.

KOH SANTEPHEAP