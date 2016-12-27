Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Drug-delivering taxi destined for dealers

Drug-delivering taxi destined for dealers

Three not-so-wise men were arrested in Stung Treng province on Sunday as they awaited a sleigh from Phnom Penh to bring them gifts of drugs.

The trio were stopped by police after a tip-off, and quickly spilled the beans on the illicit deal they were making with people from the capital.

The cops then stationed themselves along the street and surrounded the taxi when it arrived, confiscating 60 grams of ice.

A raid at the suspects’ home also led to the seizure of three motorbikes and five phones.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".