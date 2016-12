Drug duo desert their pal on Diamond Island

One of three drug-using delinquents may find himself spending some time behind bars after failing to evade police arrest, unlike his two fleet-footed friends.

The audacious trio had hidden themselves in a restroom behind a building on Koh Pich to indulge in their substance abuse on Sunday, only to be discovered by the building’s security guards.

Two of the junkies made a dash for it, leaving behind their 17-year-old pal, who was caught red-handed with the drugs.

KOH SANTEPHEAP