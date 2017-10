Drug users couldn’t see the forest for the police

Not even the forest provided enough seclusion for 10 Siem Reap drug users in Banteay Srei district as they were caught and arrested on Friday.

Police say community members knew the place was being used by miscreants so a bust was scheduled.

The men and women were all caught, while five bags of substance and six phones were confiscated.

Authorities sent all the suspects to a place with very little nature–holding cells at the station.

Koh Santepheap