Drug-using son heading back to Prey Sar prison

It seems one drug-addicted son didn’t learn anything after a stint in Prey Sar as he went on a fit of destruction at his mother’s Phnom Penh home in Kakab commune on Saturday.

The 40-year-old had been free for three months when his mum finally called the cops during an outburst. The boys in blue hauled the deranged descendant to the station for charges.

Koh Santepheap