Drugged-up man takes out rage on furniture

Another drug-fuelled freak-out caused a 19-year-old man’s arrest for destroying property in Pailin province’s O’Tavao commune on Tuesday.

Police received a complaint from a homeowner who said the suspect threw a rock through his roof, and then used it to attack his water jug and lamp.

Police blamed drugs for his furniture fury and sent the man to court.

NOKORWAT