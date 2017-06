Drugs in dormitory do in two company men

Going way beyond the normal dormitory hijinks, two men were found using drugs in their company-issued housing in the capital’s Tonle Bassac commune before being arrested on Wednesday.

Security guards from a nearby Diamond Island entertainment complex aided police in the crackdown, which found the suspects with drugs as well as smoking paraphernalia.

The rooming house ruffians were carted off for legal repercussions.

NATIONAL POLICE

Sineat Yon