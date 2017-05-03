Drunk dolt’s crash and bolt ends in custody

A drunk driver may have felt like a rat in a maze after he crashed his truck into a lane divider in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district, then found himself trapped on a dead end road while trying to escape on Monday.
Unable to control his rig, the inebriate slammed into the median then attempted to flee, only to take a wrong turn and find himself trapped.
Cornered by cops, the negligent navigator’s ride was impounded and he was taken to the station to face action for his misdeed.
Koh Santepheap
Comments