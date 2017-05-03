Drunk dolt’s crash and bolt ends in custody

A drunk driver may have felt like a rat in a maze after he crashed his truck into a lane divider in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district, then found himself trapped on a dead end road while trying to escape on Monday.

Unable to control his rig, the inebriate slammed into the median then attempted to flee, only to take a wrong turn and find himself trapped.

Cornered by cops, the negligent navigator’s ride was impounded and he was taken to the station to face action for his misdeed.

Koh Santepheap