Drunk driver becomes beer garden bulldozer

The local watering hole became a scene of destruction when a drunk man drove his car into a beer garden in Phnom Penh on Saturday after leaving a wedding party.

Police say the couple - both inebriated - were on their way home when the husband mistook the gas pedal for the brake and ploughed through two motos and the bar.

The unharmed moto drivers were paid for their trouble, but the couple couldn’t afford the beer garden compensation. Police had to confiscate the car and wait for further legal action.

