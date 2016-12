Drunk driver confronts a concrete divider

In yet another case of barrier bashing, a drunk driver dashed his car into a street divider in the capital’s Sen Sok district late Thursday night, before dashing off to avoid police.

Although the man was reportedly uninjured following his reckless escapade, the sloshed sot made the sensible decision to hail a cab rather than fleeing on foot.

Cops confiscated the driver’s ditched ride with the hope that it will help them track down the delinquent.

NOKORWAT