Drunk-driving accident costs MP officer $650

One high-ranking Military Police officer showed his true colours yesterday when he drunkenly smashed his pickup into a taxi in Phnom Penh’s Chroy Changvar district.

After veering his vehicle into the cab and injuring the brothers inside, the lush lieutenant settled the matter by handing over $650.

Police, meanwhile, were satisfied with the cash compromise and let everyone go on their way.

